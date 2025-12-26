Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 25.0% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of LOPE opened at $168.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.81. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.83 and a 12 month high of $223.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 19.38%.The company had revenue of $261.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Grand Canyon Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.020-9.13 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher?education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation’s largest private Christian universities. The company’s offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non?traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

