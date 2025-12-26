Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 39,330 Shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF $UYLD

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,330 shares during the quarter. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.47% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,962,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,961,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,913,000 after purchasing an additional 881,145 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,736,000. Able Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 103,619 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 100,390 shares during the last quarter.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Price Performance

UYLD opened at $51.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.21. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.1756 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th.

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

