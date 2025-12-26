Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $721,000 in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,068,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,358,000 after buying an additional 26,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,721,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,569,000 after purchasing an additional 66,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 333,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,546,000 after purchasing an additional 79,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Peter Sung-Jip Kim sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $553,270.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,453.50. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,162 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $580,086.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 28,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,251.21. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 14,034 shares of company stock worth $3,670,025 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $260.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.10 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $624.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Baird R W raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.50.

View Our Latest Report on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.