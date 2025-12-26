Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.7% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonekeep Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 71,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Define Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Define Financial LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $634.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $635.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $623.12 and a 200-day moving average of $599.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

