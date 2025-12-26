8,681 Shares in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU Bought by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,681 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,376,000 after buying an additional 207,923 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.3% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at $5,538,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AU shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

NYSE:AU opened at $89.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average is $64.31. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.58.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 26.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, production, processing and sale of gold. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company’s core activities span the full mining value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to ore processing and rehabilitation. Gold is the primary commodity produced, with individual operations sometimes yielding other by?products depending on local geology and processing methods.

The company was formed in 2004 through the merger of AngloGold and Ashanti Goldfields, creating a diversified international gold producer.

Further Reading

