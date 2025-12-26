Polianta Ltd Invests $8.03 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,028,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 3.3% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Polianta Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 162.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $115.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.10 and a one year high of $118.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.82.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

