Polianta Ltd Buys New Position in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000. Rubrik makes up approximately 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBRK. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rubrik by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 44,373 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 209.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 186.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 899,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,873,000 after acquiring an additional 586,088 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 89,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 63,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Rubrik news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $619,368.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,612.50. This trade represents a 90.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 101,659 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $8,317,739.38. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,800,277. 32.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Rubrik Price Performance
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $350.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on RBRK shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rubrik from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.94.
Rubrik Profile
Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.
The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).
