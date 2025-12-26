34,100 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP Acquired by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. Molson Coors Beverage accounts for 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 85,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 205.4% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 16,349 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.59.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director David S. Coors acquired 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.47 per share, with a total value of $99,835.15. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 30,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,159.42. This represents a 7.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Thomas Molson bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,980.66. This represents a 49.49% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $46.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -17.60%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada’s Molson and the United States’ Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

