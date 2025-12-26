Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,732 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 147,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $104.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.38. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $80.60 and a 52 week high of $107.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

