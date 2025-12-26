iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Sold by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,374 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.7% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $18,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $95.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.78. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.