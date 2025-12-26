Polianta Ltd Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF $EWU

Polianta Ltd decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up 5.5% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Polianta Ltd owned 0.48% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $13,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWU. Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 131,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

EWU stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $44.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.