Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Trading Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS)’s share price was up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $312.61 and last traded at $309.16. Approximately 648,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,874,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.46.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Celestica from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Celestica from $208.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.Celestica’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner purchased 6,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,020.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,020. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Celestica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

