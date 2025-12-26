Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Down 59.0% in December

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 45,797 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the November 30th total of 111,795 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,897 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 351,897 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Roscan Gold Trading Up 5.6%

OTCMKTS:RCGCF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Roscan Gold has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.12.

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold projects in West Africa. The company’s primary activities encompass regional-scale exploration, resource delineation and metallurgical studies aimed at developing economically viable gold deposits. Roscan Gold holds a significant land package in Côte d’Ivoire’s prolific Birimian gold belt, where it is carrying out systematic drilling campaigns and field mapping to expand its resource base.

The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Anumso Gold Project, located in the Sissédougou region of northern Côte d’Ivoire.

