Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.400-5.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.40.

Get Masimo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MASI

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $133.10 on Friday. Masimo has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $194.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.84 and its 200 day moving average is $149.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter. Masimo had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a positive return on equity of 33.04%. Research analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter worth $86,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at $103,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company specializing in noninvasive monitoring solutions. The company’s flagship technology, Masimo SET® (Signal Extraction Technology), enhances the accuracy of pulse oximetry in challenging clinical conditions. Beyond pulse oximetry, Masimo’s portfolio extends to brain function monitoring, regional oximetry, and acoustic respiration rate monitoring, serving critical, acute, and ambulatory care settings.

In addition to its core monitoring technologies, Masimo offers a range of patient cables, sensors, and connectivity platforms designed to integrate with hospital information systems and remote monitoring applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.