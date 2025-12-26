KickToken (KICK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $498.35

KickToken (KICK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $145.87 thousand and approximately $498.35 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00001729 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00011667 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00009105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00003920 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000102 BTC.



KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,342,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,342,748 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.



According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,342,748.70529233. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00120212 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

