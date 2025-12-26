Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Update

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,302 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the November 30th total of 28,128 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,534 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 61,534 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eskay Mining Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of ESKYF stock opened at C$0.19 on Friday. Eskay Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., trading under the symbol ESKYF on the OTC Markets, is a junior mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-grade gold and silver projects in British Columbia’s prolific Golden Triangle region. The company’s flagship asset is the Eskay Creek Seel deposit, located adjacent to the historic Eskay Creek mine, which produced more than 3.3 million ounces of gold and 160 million ounces of silver between 1994 and 2008. Eskay Mining holds a 100% interest in this property and is pursuing systematic drilling, resource definition and metallurgical studies to assess the project’s potential for near-surface mineralization and bulk tonnage discovery.

In addition to Eskay Creek Seel, the company controls a portfolio of exploration licences spanning more than 15,000 hectares in the Golden Triangle, an area recognized for world-class mineral endowments, well-established infrastructure and year-round accessibility.

