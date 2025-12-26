SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 81,292 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the November 30th total of 200,618 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 551,638 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 551,638 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPBO opened at $29.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPBO. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,979 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 519,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after buying an additional 36,137 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

