Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 34,137 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Neumann Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 75.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,137 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Longview Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.23 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

