Trium Capital LLP Has $16.37 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY

Trium Capital LLP decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170,367 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Trium Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trium Capital LLP owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $16,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWY. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 328.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, FLP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of EWY opened at $94.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $100.79.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

