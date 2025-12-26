Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $25.04 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,854 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 3.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $25,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV opened at $71.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average is $67.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

