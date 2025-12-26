Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Invests $793,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF $EVUS

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 3.32% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVUS. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,436,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $239,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EVUS opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $31.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (EVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund that tracks an index of US value stocks with certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. The fund aims to maximize its ESG exposure. EVUS was launched on Jan 31, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

