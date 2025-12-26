SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.26

SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2649 per share on Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This is a 3,974.8% increase from SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0065.

SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTE opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.71 million, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.29. SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29.

About SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF

See Also

The SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (SPTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is a passively managed fund, investing in global technology firms adhering to Shariah investment principles. Stocks selected for the portfolio are weighted based on market-cap SPTE was launched on Nov 30, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.

