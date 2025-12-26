SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.26

SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2649 per share on Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This is a 3,974.8% increase from SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0065.
SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTE opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.71 million, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.29. SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29.
About SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF
- Turn your “dead money” into $306+ monthly (starting this month)
- $100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
- Washington prepares for war
- Put $1,000 into this stock by Jan 1 [Not NVDA]
- Terrifying reason Trump killed the U.S. penny?
Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.