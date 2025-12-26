VCI Wealth Management LLC Takes $956,000 Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 58.8% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 26,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $3,607,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,455.84. This trade represents a 31.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $4,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 89,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,398. This represents a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 81,700 shares of company stock worth $11,318,236 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:PSX opened at $128.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $144.96.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $33.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.29 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 1.12%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

Featured Articles

