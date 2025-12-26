Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Shares Sold by VCI Wealth Management LLC

VCI Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,276 shares during the quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 6,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $762,215.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,974.44. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles F. Lowrey sold 48,164 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $5,172,331.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 165,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,779,917.96. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 62,719 shares of company stock valued at $6,796,067 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $114.55 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $123.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.18%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential’s long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential’s core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

