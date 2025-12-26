Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1593 per share on Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This is a 101.6% increase from Capital Group International Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA CGIC opened at $32.73 on Friday. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $710.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 112.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,311,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,418,000 after acquiring an additional 695,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,140,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 480,091 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,358,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,311,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 2,075.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 710,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,695,000 after buying an additional 678,225 shares in the last quarter.

About Capital Group International Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns by globally investing in companies, excluding those from the United States. CGIC was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

