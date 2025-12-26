AXS Green Alpha ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSEARCA:NXTE)

AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0048 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th.

NXTE stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. AXS Green Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $41.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 million, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.62.

About AXS Green Alpha ETF

The Axs Green Alpha ETF (NXTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by targeting global all-cap companies focused towards a sustainable environment and economy. Securities are selected based on their contribution to the four pillars of sustainability, whilst exhibiting both growth and value characteristics. NXTE was launched on Sep 27, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

