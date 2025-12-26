AXS Green Alpha ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSEARCA:NXTE)

AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0048 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th.
AXS Green Alpha ETF Stock Up 0.5%
NXTE stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. AXS Green Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $41.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 million, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.62.
About AXS Green Alpha ETF
