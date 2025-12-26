3,713 Shares in Shopify Inc. $SHOP Bought by Park Capital Management LLC WI

Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,713 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 71.4% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $169.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.60 billion, a PE ratio of 125.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.82. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $182.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.32.

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Shopify from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.69.

Shopify Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

