Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Announces $0.01 Annual Dividend

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0061 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

EQTY opened at $27.21 on Friday. Kovitz Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe. EQTY was launched on Dec 28, 2011 and is managed by Kovitz.

