Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Announces $0.01 Annual Dividend

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0061 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th.
Kovitz Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%
EQTY opened at $27.21 on Friday. Kovitz Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.99.
Kovitz Core Equity ETF Company Profile
