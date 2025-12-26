GGM Macro Alignment ETF Plans Dividend of $0.43 (NYSEARCA:GGM)

GGM Macro Alignment ETF (NYSEARCA:GGM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.428 per share on Monday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th.
GGM Macro Alignment ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GGM Macro Alignment ETF stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 million, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.78. GGM Macro Alignment ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $28.88.
GGM Macro Alignment ETF Company Profile
