VCI Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,501,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,531,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,643,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,915,465,000 after buying an additional 625,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,992,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,935,928,000 after buying an additional 458,077 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $4,220,599,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,618,295,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $114.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

