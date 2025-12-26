Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $8.39 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 217.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $346.87 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $349.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.80. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

