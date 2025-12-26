Trium Capital LLP Has $1.92 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Trium Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. TopBuild makes up approximately 0.7% of Trium Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 302,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,904,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 376,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,854,000 after purchasing an additional 74,695 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,872,000 after purchasing an additional 391,299 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.40, for a total value of $450,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,789.60. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.96 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TopBuild from $518.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.06.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $428.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.67. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $461.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $432.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.90.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 10.84%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

