Trium Capital LLP Acquires New Stake in TaskUs, Inc. $TASK

Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 404,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,000. TaskUs comprises 2.8% of Trium Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trium Capital LLP owned approximately 0.45% of TaskUs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 21.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in TaskUs during the first quarter worth about $83,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Stock Up 0.7%

TASK opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.12. TaskUs, Inc. has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $18.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. TaskUs had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 7.11%.The company had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TASK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research downgraded TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on TaskUs from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TASK

TaskUs Profile

(Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc is a leading provider of outsourced digital customer experience and business process solutions, specializing in high-touch services for technology and digital-native companies. The firm delivers a range of offerings including customer care, content moderation, trust and safety monitoring, back-office processing and AI operations support. By combining technology-driven platforms with human-centric workflows, TaskUs helps clients optimize operational efficiency and maintain brand integrity across digital channels.

The company was founded in 2008 by Jaspar Weir and Bryce Maddock with the goal of reimagining traditional outsourcing through a focus on culture, technology and innovation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.