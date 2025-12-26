Trium Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 2,599 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 39,260 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 746.3% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $283.75 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.59 and a 1 year high of $287.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.37 and its 200 day moving average is $268.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $611.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.25.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 6,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.65, for a total transaction of $1,948,878.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,621.90. This trade represents a 23.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.78, for a total value of $167,451.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,173.36. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 15,605 shares of company stock worth $4,296,387 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of flow control products and solutions designed to ensure the safe, efficient delivery and use of water. Founded in 1874 and headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts, the company has built a reputation for engineering innovation in residential, commercial and industrial plumbing, heating, cooling and water treatment systems. Watts operates through a comprehensive portfolio of brands and product lines that address application-specific requirements in water safety, pressure regulation, flow control and filtration.

The company’s product offerings span backflow preventers, pressure reducing valves, relief valves and steam traps, as well as hydronic balancing and temperature control devices for heating systems.

