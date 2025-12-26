Trium Capital LLP Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Trium Capital LLP increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.5% of Trium Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $88.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.56.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,651,569.63. This represents a 47.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,398,480. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $166.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

