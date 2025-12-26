Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 14,981 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,981 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.64 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.3005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

