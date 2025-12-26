174,700 Shares in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO Acquired by QSM Asset Management Ltd

QSM Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 174,700 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,509,000. Rio Tinto comprises approximately 8.2% of QSM Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 729,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,832,000 after buying an additional 109,594 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth about $1,118,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. Rio Tinto PLC has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company’s activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

