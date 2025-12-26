QSM Asset Management Ltd Decreases Position in Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

QSM Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,039 shares during the quarter. Sealed Air accounts for about 2.9% of QSM Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. QSM Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Sealed Air worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 383.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 334.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SEE opened at $41.65 on Friday. Sealed Air Corporation has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 54.90% and a net margin of 8.52%.Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sealed Air from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sealed Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.77.

Sealed Air Corporation is a global packaging company that develops and manufactures a wide range of materials, equipment and services designed to protect, preserve and promote products. Best known for inventing Bubble Wrap® protective packaging, the company serves customers across food and beverage, e-commerce, electronics, manufacturing and healthcare industries. Sealed Air's solutions help businesses reduce product damage, extend shelf life and improve operational efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

