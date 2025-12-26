Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 51,871 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,871 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 52,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after buying an additional 94,634 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $59.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $59.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average of $56.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.5532 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.48.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

