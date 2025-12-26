PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by QSM Asset Management Ltd

QSM Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,017 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 4.6% of QSM Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. QSM Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87,524 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on PayPal from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.29.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $59.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.22%.

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,731.33. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

