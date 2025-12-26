Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $62.78 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,838 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Crown worth $62,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. State Street Corp grew its position in Crown by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,346,000 after acquiring an additional 71,355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,300,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,902,000 after purchasing an additional 165,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,980 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,835,000 after purchasing an additional 765,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Crown by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,493,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,854,000 after purchasing an additional 943,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crown from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 19,754 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,995,549.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 96,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,782,877.82. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 8,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $890,064.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 440,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,265,305.80. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Performance

CCK stock opened at $102.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.22. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.98 and a fifty-two week high of $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 7.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.