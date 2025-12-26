Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 39.9% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $149,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 537,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,770,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 28,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $627,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 123,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $693.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $680.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $654.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $693.86.

Positive Sentiment: S&P 500 hitting fresh record closes and momentum across US large caps supports IVV as it tracks the index — bullish market breadth and investor sentiment are lifting the ETF.

Positive Sentiment: "Magnificent Seven" / Nvidia strength is driving index leadership; renewed tech gains lift the S&P 500 cap-weighted ETF performance.

Positive Sentiment: Short interest in IVV declined sharply in December (~21% drop to ~8.2M shares), reducing a layer of potential selling pressure and supporting upside.

Neutral Sentiment: Holiday-shortened trading and lower volumes are in effect — market moves can be amplified on thin liquidity, so today's move may be less indicative of durable trend.

Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentators are pointing to continued upside (S&P 500 approaching higher targets), which keeps momentum trades intact but increases sensitivity to profit-taking.

Negative Sentiment: The Fed's warning about potential tariff-driven job losses and trade risks poses macro downside — if tariffs or trade tensions escalate, cyclicals and risk assets could be pressured, weighing on IVV.

Negative Sentiment: Near-term futures slipped on Christmas Eve and there are geopolitical headlines (troop movements) that could add volatility and temporarily drag on risk assets.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

