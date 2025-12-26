Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.450-0.470 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $415.0 million-$420.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.4 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERT. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Certara to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.91.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 128.49 and a beta of 1.46. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Certara had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Certara has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Analysts expect that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 50.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Certara by 499.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 5,083.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company’s platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company’s offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

