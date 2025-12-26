Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.6667.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,506,150. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 7,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $565,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 75,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,644.56. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,906 shares of company stock valued at $698,177. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Quarry LP boosted its position in Synaptics by 220.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 143.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 443.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 480.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $74.02 on Friday. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.81, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $292.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.93 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

