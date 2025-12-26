Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 6.0% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $27,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Busey Bank raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 9,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.0% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:TSM opened at $298.23 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $313.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 34.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 25.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

