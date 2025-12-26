SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN is Pacific Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Pacific Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,157,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814,287 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 32.7% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 0.70% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $48,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $42.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

