Vista Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,124,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 6.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 600,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,849,000 after buying an additional 36,025 shares during the period. Busey Bank lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 5.7% during the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 44,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in CocaCola by 16.7% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $2,250,751.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,894,396.10. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $9,889,981.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,143.60. This trade represents a 70.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of KO opened at $69.99 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.42.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

