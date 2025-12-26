12,513 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Bought by VCI Wealth Management LLC

VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 92,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 248.91 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $83.97.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 1.45%.The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 592.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,364.08. The trade was a 7.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.