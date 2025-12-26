Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 56.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,833,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,872,000 after acquiring an additional 660,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Primoris Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,058,000 after purchasing an additional 33,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,008,000 after purchasing an additional 103,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 796,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,064,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other news, CEO David Lee King sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,260. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia K. Wagner sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total transaction of $1,689,477.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,908.85. The trade was a 75.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,679. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Monday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.57.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.09 and a 200 day moving average of $113.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.550 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.31%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides a wide range of specialty contracting services across North America. The company’s operations span pipe fabrication, pipeline construction, mechanical and electrical installations, civil and structural work, and maintenance services. Primoris serves clients in the energy, utility, transportation, water and wastewater, and industrial markets, delivering turnkey solutions from design and engineering through construction and operations support.

Within its two primary business segments—Pipeline & Facility and Civil & Utility—Primoris offers pipeline installation, compressor station construction, pump station projects, and above-ground facility work.

