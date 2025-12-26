V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. Takes Position in The Boeing Company $BA

V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,474 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. Boeing makes up about 2.0% of V. M. Manning & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,991,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,316,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,402,073,000 after buying an additional 432,026 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,327,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,116,259,000 after buying an additional 196,666 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $888,910,000 after buying an additional 44,338 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Boeing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,145,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $659,102,000 after acquiring an additional 187,545 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.17.

Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $218.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.28. The firm has a market cap of $165.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.18. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.44) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, SVP Dana S. Deasy acquired 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,704.96. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,904.96. This trade represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

